Noel Gallagher Thinks His Brother Liam Is A Fake Tough Guy

Grass is green, the sky is blue, and former Oasis members Noel and Liam Gallagher really don’t care for each other. These are some of life’s constants, and as the brothers tend to do, one has spoken ill of the other. This time, it was Noel, who thinks that Liam is all bark with no bite.

In an interview with the Daily Star newspaper (via MSN), Noel said of his brother, “He’s a tough guy when he’s got his security guard with him.” He went on to tell a story of how friend of squirrels Johnny Rotten blatantly disrespected Liam, saying, “I’ve had a few nights out with John Lydon, he’s also one of my heroes, but I’ve also seen him be a f*cking ****, he just doesn’t take sh*t off anyone. I was out with him one night in LA and he wouldn’t talk directly to Liam, he would say to me, ‘Ask your singer what kind of make-up he’s wearing.’ Liam was literally six inches from him.'”

Noel also insisted that Liam doesn’t take any blame for their strained relationship, saying, “I think we’re both the problem and the problem is that he thinks he’s not the problem. He thinks I’m both the problems. Whereas I’m just a problem. I’m half the problem, whereas I can’t be having him thinking I’m the full problem. He needs to take on some of the problem. The minute he does that we’ll move on… He needs to own his problem.”

Meanwhile, things have been good with Oasis lately, as “Wonderwall” recently became the first ’90s song to surpass a billion streams on Spotify.