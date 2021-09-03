Austin-based label Keeled Scales have announced a new compilation, arriving in October, celebrating and benefiting Athens, Georgia nonprofit Nuçi’s Space, a mental health resource center for musicians that also provides low-cost practice spaces and gear rentals.

Among the participants are (in alphabetical order): Anika Pyle, Anjimile, Annie Hart, Bachelor, Big Thief’s Buck Meek, Cassandra Jenkins, Eve Owen, Flock Of Dimes, Fontaines D.C., Ganser, Good Looks, Julia Lucille, Kate Bollinger, Katy Kirby, Lunar Vacation, Maple Glider, Momma, Moriah Bailey, Nana Lourdes, Night Palace, Odetta Hartman, Pylon Reenactment Society, Rae Fitzgerald, Sloping, Sylvan Esso, and Tyor, with more to be announced on September 16. According to a release, the compilation will consist of demos, live and alternate takes, radio recordings, rarities, and covers from “musicians supporting musicians.”

By pre-ordering the compilation, listeners will get access to Ganser’s contribution, “Told You So (Live @ Altered States).” Here’s what Nadia Garofalo of Ganser had to say about Nuçi’s Space: “Every musician we know, ourselves included, have struggled one way or another with mental health over these past eighteen months. Resources like Nuçi’s Space are essential to the lifeblood of the music community as a whole,”

The full Nuçi’s Space benefit compilation drops 10/1 via Keeled Scales. Pre-save it here.