Indie

Okay Kaya Announces ‘The Incompatible Okay Kaya’ Mixtape And Shares ‘If I Can Help Somebody’ Cover

TwitterContributing Writer

Norwegian-American multi-hyphenate Okay Kaya — aka Kaya Wilkins — has announced a new covers mixtape, The Incompatible Okay Kaya, arriving in October via Jagjaguwar. To celebrate, the Berlin-based artist has shared its lead single, a minimalist cover of gospel standard “If I Can Help Somebody,” which was originally written by composer Alma B Androzzo and recorded by Turner Layton in 1946. Over the years, the hymn has also been covered by Doris Day, Mahalia Jackson, Joseph Locke, Liberarce, and more. Check out Wilkins’ rendition above.

This is certainly not Wilkins’ first time on the covers grind: She earned some love for her haunting cover of Cher’s “Believe” in 2019, and The Incompatible Okay Kaya will feature covers of Nick Cave (“Into My Arms”) and The Magnetic Fields (“Book Of Love”). The mixtape follows Wilkins’ Jagjaguwar debut, Watch This Liquid Pour Itself, and its companion album, Surviving Is The New Living, which also came out in 2020. which dropped last year. Check out the mixtape’s track list below.

Jagjaguwar

The Incompatible Okay Kaya tracklist:

1. “If I Can Help Somebody”
2. “Zero Interaction Ramen Bar”
3. “Calendar Girl”
4. “Book Of Love”
5. “Dance Like U”
6. Into My Arms”
7. “Psychward”
8. “Fake It”
9. “Without Her”

Listen to “If I Can Help Somebody” above. Look for The Incompatible Okay Kaya on 10/22 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×