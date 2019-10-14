The first Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival was held in 2016, and it had a strong run in the years following until it put things on pause in 2019. There was no festival this year, but the good news is that Okeechobee is returning for 2020, and now organizers have revealed the comeback lineup.

Between March 5 and 8 in Okeechobee, Florida, the festival will be headlined by Rüfüs Du Sol, Bassnectar, Vampire Weekend, and Mumford & Sons. Other highlights from throughout the festival’s four days include Lucy Dacus, Haim, Gunna, Blood Orange, Kaskade, Clairo, Alison Wonderland, and Earthgang.

The full lineup, in alphabetical order, features ARIZONA, Alison Wonderland, Atomyard, Bas Ibellini, Bassnectar, Behrouz, Big Gigantic, Blood Orange, Bob Moses, Bombargo, Boogie T.Rio, CAAMP, Caspa, CharlestheFirst, Chiiild, Clarian (live), Clairo, Colorful Language (live), Cory Wong (of Vulfpeck), Crooked Colours, DAIIKON, Derrick May, Durante, Earthgang, Eazybaked, Ellen Allien, Elohim, Flatbush Zombies, G Jones, G-Space, Ghostland Observatory, Glass Animals, Gouranga Clan Sunday Special Feat: Jkriv, Dicky Trisco, Isaac Ferry, Gunna, Gus Dapperton, HAIM, Hippie Sabotage, Huxley Anne, Ivy Lab, Julia Govor, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Kaskade, Kidnap, Kimyon, Levitation Jones, Lil Louis (The Founding Father Of House Music), Lolo Zouaï, Los Wálters, Louisahhh, Lotus, LSDream, Lucy Dacus, Machine Gun Kelly, Mallrat, Mary Yuzovskaya, Mathew Jonson (live), Maya Jane Coles, Mersiv, Moon Boots, Mumford & Sons, Nora En Pure, Papadosio, Party Pupils, Phantoms, Rechulski, Rüfüs Du Sol, Said The Sky, San Holo, Shaun Reeves, Slenderbodies, Soul Clap, St. Paul And The Broken Bones, Sublime With Rome, Supertask, Taylor Shockley, The Aces, Thriftworks, Tipper, Vampire Weekend, Verzache, Xylø, Y2K, Yheti, Young Franco, Yung Bae Presents: The Future Of Funk, and ZíA.

When festival organizers announced that the fest would not be happening in 2019, they wrote, “For the past three years, we have witnessed 100,000 strangers from all walks of life, come together to our home of Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida, to live, laugh, listen, sing, dance, learn, create, meditate, downward dog, eat & drink, explore, give back, embrace and live OMF’s mantra to ‘Be, Here, Now.’ Now that’s love. While the OMF portal won’t be opening in 2019, we’re looking to March 2020, and we can’t wait to see you again. Thank you for your love, support and understanding.”

