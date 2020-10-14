Not too long ago, Oneohtrix Point Never announced a new album, Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, which press materials described as “a nostalgic and self-referential career-defining body of work, collaging maximalist baroque-pop within atmospheric glitter.” Today, Daniel Lopatin returns with another preview of the album: a video for the Caroline Polachek-featuring “Long Road Home.”

The stop-motion clip follows a pair of demonic creatures who become romantically interested in each other. The courtship carries on from there until they eventually become one. The clip is described as an homage to the 1982 Georges Schwizgebel short Le Ravissement de Frank N. Stein.

Co-directors Charlie Fox and Emily Schubert said of the clip in a joint statement, “It’s a romantic fable about love and transformation, which grew out of a lot of wild philosophical conversations with Dan over the summer. We wanted to take these supposedly grotesque or demonic creatures and turn them into the weirdly adorable and heartbreaking protagonists of this courtship ritual. For a song that seems to be sung by something mutant and magical in a time when intimacy is craved and feared, it felt like a hot match; it just felt good inside. And all this stuff started oozing out.”

Watch the “Long Road Home” video above.