Getty Image
Indie

Oneohtrix Point Never Appears To Tease Something Called ‘Magic OPN’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Daniel Lopatin has been a non-stop force in recent years. In the summer of 2018, he released his latest Oneohtrix Point Never album, Age Of. Since then, he created the Uncut Gems score and worked on projects by The Weekend and Moses Sumney. He’d be forgiven for taking a break, but based on his latest social media activity, it looks like that may not be in his immediate plans.

Yesterday, he shared a brief teaser video on Instagram, which appears to suggest that something new is on the way. The 36-second clip begins with a technical difficulties screen before shifting to colorful psychedelic visuals, scored by some experimental ambient music. Eventually, the phrase “Magic OPN” (Lopatin used to go by Magic Oneohtrix Point Never in the early days of the project) and the Warp Records logo fade in on screen.

View this post on Instagram

👀

A post shared by opn (@eccopn) on

Given the reference to his former moniker, maybe Lopatin is re-releasing old material, or perhaps he has something new more influenced by that era. It could also be the case that he found an old promotional clip in his digital archives and decided to share it, and that nothing new (or new to fans) is coming at all. Whatever the case, potential fresh material from one of modern music’s most idiosyncratic thinkers is something to get excited about.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×