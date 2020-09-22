Oneohtrix Point Never Appears To Tease Something Called ‘Magic OPN’

Daniel Lopatin has been a non-stop force in recent years. In the summer of 2018, he released his latest Oneohtrix Point Never album, Age Of. Since then, he created the Uncut Gems score and worked on projects by The Weekend and Moses Sumney. He’d be forgiven for taking a break, but based on his latest social media activity, it looks like that may not be in his immediate plans.

Yesterday, he shared a brief teaser video on Instagram, which appears to suggest that something new is on the way. The 36-second clip begins with a technical difficulties screen before shifting to colorful psychedelic visuals, scored by some experimental ambient music. Eventually, the phrase “Magic OPN” (Lopatin used to go by Magic Oneohtrix Point Never in the early days of the project) and the Warp Records logo fade in on screen.

Given the reference to his former moniker, maybe Lopatin is re-releasing old material, or perhaps he has something new more influenced by that era. It could also be the case that he found an old promotional clip in his digital archives and decided to share it, and that nothing new (or new to fans) is coming at all. Whatever the case, potential fresh material from one of modern music’s most idiosyncratic thinkers is something to get excited about.