As festivals and concert tours get postponed due to the coronavirus spread and many across the globe sit at home to practice self-quarantining, musicians are doing everything they can to provide entertainment. Masked country singer Orville Peck was the latest artist to host a livestream session from his home to offer solace through music. In the hour-long video, Peck performs acoustic versions of his popular songs to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his debut record Pony. But the singer also took time to pay tribute to Kenny Rogers.

Part-way through the livestream, Peck addressed the recent death of country legend Kenny Rogers, who died over the weekend at 81. In order to honor the singer’s legacy, Peck gave a stripped-down rendition of Rogers’ song “Island In The Stream” with Dolly Parton.

Before performing the track, Peck urged listeners to sing along from home: “This is a song that was written by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. And Kenny Rogers died recently, rest in peace, just a couple days ago. I wanted to do a Kenny song and this is one of my all-time favorite country duets and so I’m going to sing it for you now. I hope I don’t screw it up but sing along at home, okay?”

Watch Orville Peck cover “Islands In The Stream” above at about the 40-minute mark.

Pony is out now via Sub Pop. Get it here.