Orville Peck is one of the more enigmatic figures in country music, and yet, he has found himself a space within the genre. The 2019 debut album Pony brought acclaim to the mysterious singer, and now he is ready to follow that release up with a new EP, Show Pony. That is set to drop on June 12, and alongside the announcement, he also shared a video for “No Glory In The West.”

The somber tune is accompanied by a trail-faring tune, in which he and his horse search for something across mostly barren landscapes. Lyrically, the tune mirrors the visual as it addresses his restless travels. Peck sings, “Blazin’ on ahead / Burning through it / Coming down the bend / Nowhere left to go, goin’s all we know / Ridin’ past the best / And there’s still no rest / And there’s still no rest / There ain’t no glory in the west.”

One of the biggest takeaways from the six-song Show Pony tracklist is that it features “Legends Never Die,” which is a duet with country legend Shania Twain, so that is certainly something to anticipate.

Watch the “No Glory In The West” video above, and check out the Show Pony art and tracklist below.

1. “Summertime”

2. “No Glory In The West”

3. “Drive Me, Crazy”

4. “Kids”

5. “Legends Never Die” (duet with Shania Twain)

6. “Fancy”

Show Pony is out 6/12 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.