Orville Peck’s actual identity remains a mystery thanks to his Lone Ranger-style fringed mask, but the singer’s debut album Pony earned him accolades and recognition as a queer voice in country music. The singer has been gearing up for the EP Show Pony with his recent singles “Summertime” and “No Glory In The West.” But Peck has decided to pause his EP’s promotion in order to focus on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Just two days before the EP was supposed to drop, Peck announced he is pushing it back a month.

Addressing his fans on social media, Peck wrote that he wants to shift his priorities away from his EP to support Black Lives Matter. The singer wrote that the momentum of the movement is “so strong,” but people need to stay committed in order to “dismantle the injustices of oppression”:

“Hey gang, I know it’s only two days away but I’ve decided to push the release of my new EP ‘Show Pony’ to July. We’re undergoing a huge overdue worldwide transformation thanks to the Black Lives Matter movement and that is mainly what I want to put my focus on at the moment. The momentum is currently so strong, and it needs to keep going in order to dismantle the injustices of oppression, so if your voice hasn’t been heard yet just use it, or walk out and hear the protesters, and if you’re scared, tell them Orville sent you! Last week, thanks to the help of some lovely people we raised close to $37k, and this week I’ll be performing a little surprise from the EP at @wynwoodpride where we’re hoping to raise $100k. Lots of great performers, so if you guys like what you see, remember to tip- and y’all, even if you can’t tip, watching to actively educate yourself is also a win for everyone.”

Find Peck’s post above.

Show Pony is out 7/12 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.