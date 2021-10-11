Ozzy Osbourne Reckons The Devil Helped Him Avoid Getting COVID-19

Late in 2020, Sharon Osbourne revealed that she was briefly hospitalized due to COVID-19. Her husband Ozzy, however, fared better and managed to not get COVID at all. As for the reason why, he thinks the Devil may have had something to do with it.

Osbourne said to Metal Hammer (via Louder, who was careful to note that Osbourne was joking), “My wife had the virus, my daughter had the virus, and I never got it. Being a devil worshipper does have its good points!”

Back in April, though, he told the same publication, “These past two years, I’ve been in a terrible f*cking state. I’ve struggling with this f*cking broken neck, looks like I’m in for more surgery. I’m in physical therapy right now.”

Meanwhile, he’s working on a follow-up to his 2010 No Ordinary Man, and he said of it, “It’s going to be similar in tone to Ordinary Man, but I can’t describe it completely. I’ve not heard it for a while because it keeps going over to the next person to add their parts — we’re f*cking around with it all the time.”

Speaking of collaborations, he forged a working relationship with Post Malone in 2019, as he joined Posty on “Take Me What You Want” before recruiting him to guest on his own “It’s A Raid” early last year.