Iron Maiden is one of the most recognizable and successful heavy metal bands of all time. Since 1975, they’ve sold over 100 million albums worldwide that are always presented with visuals that are straight out of an elaborate sci-fi novel cover. You’d think that by now, their role within pop culture would not be understood as the antiquated notion of some satanic cult, but rather of purveyors of upper-echelon heavy metal, rock and roll, and A LOT of headbanging.

But not to Debbi Lynn, a #concernedparent at Eden High School in St. Catharines, Ontario. Lynn started a petition on Change.org to remove Principal Sharon Burns from her post because she objected to photos on her Instagram page where Mrs. Burns (no relation) had donned full Iron Maiden swag. At press time, this petition had 343 signatures.

Students at the high school were quick to support a principal who is entitled to enjoy Iron Maiden as she pleases and filed a counter-petition (with over 5,500 signatures already) to keep Mrs. Burns around. The students’ petition makes it clear that not only is Eden not a religious school, but that Mrs. Burns has in fact been open-hearted to all denominations.

“She has made eden a safe space for so many people. She spreads nothing but love and kindness, and is probably one of the best and most enthusiastic principals the school has ever had.”

In response, Lynn added a note to her petition indicating that she doesn’t want Burns transferred because she loves Iron Maiden, but because there’s a “SATANIC SYMBOL” (caps are hers, not mine) in one of her photos, in the forms of a “666” inside of a heart with an arrow through it. It seems as though the parents who have called for Mrs. Burns’ transfer are unaware that the “666” is a reference to the Iron Maiden song, “The Number Of The Beast”; one of the band’s most recognizable tracks and arguably singer Bruce Dickinson’s finest moment with the band. Perhaps if Lynn had heard Dickinson’s damn near impossible yowl at the song’s onset, then maybe she too would understand why Mrs. Burns is such a fan?