South Korean Multi-Hyphenate Park Hye Jin Announces Her Self-Produced Debut Album, ‘Before I Die’

South Korean producer, rapper, DJ, and singer Park Hye Jin has announced plans to release her debut LP, Before I Die, in the fall via Ninja Tune. The album is entirely written, produced, and performed by Park and follows a lengthy list of high-profile collaborations with artists like Clams Casino and Take A Daytrip (“Y Don’t U”), Blood Orange (“Call Me (Freestyle)”), Nosaj Thing (“Clouds”), and Galcher Lustwerk.

In addition to the album news, Park has released the LP’s lead single, “Let’s Sing Let’s Dance,” a skittering, chilled-out dance track sung in Korean and English.

Listen to “Let’s Sing Let’s Dance” above. The Before I Die tracklist is below, and so are Park’s upcoming US fall tour dates, kicking off in Toronto in October.

1. “Let’s Sing Let’s Dance”
2. “I Need You”
3. “Before I Die”
4. “Good Morning Good Night”
5. “Me Trust Me”
6. “Where Did I Go”
7. “Never Give Up”
8. “Can I Get Your Number”
9. “Whatchu Doin Later”
10. “Sex With ME (DEFG)”
11. “Where Are You Think”
12. “Never Die”
13. “Hey, Hey, Hey”
14. “Sunday ASAP”
15. “I Jus Wanna Be Happy”

10/7 — Toronto, ON @ Coda
10/8 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
10/22 — Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
10/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Buku Festival

Before I Die is out 9/10 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.

