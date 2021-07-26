South Korean multi-hyphenate Park Hye Jin has unveiled the second single from her forthcoming debut album, Before I Die. Titled “Whatchu Doin Later,” the downtempo track is partially rapped in English and Korean and follows earlier release “Let’s Sing Let’s Dance.”

Earlier in the month, the singer, rapper, producer, and DJ announced plans to release her debut LP, Before I Die, in the fall via Ninja Tune. The album is entirely written, produced, and performed by Park Hye Jin and follows a lengthy list of high-profile collaborations with artists like Clams Casino and Take A Daytrip (“Y Don’t U”), Blood Orange (“Call Me (Freestyle)”), Nosaj Thing (“Clouds”), and Galcher Lustwerk. Along with the album news, Park Hye Jin announced that she’s hitting the road in the fall; her upcoming US tour dates kick off in Toronto in October.

박혜진 Park Hye Jin – Whatchu Doin Later

The new single taken off her forthcoming debut album 'Before I Die' releasing 10 September.

In a 2019 interview with Hypebae, Park Hye Jin described her myriad influences, saying, “Beenzino is definitely one of my major influences. He’s a Korean rapper and artist. I started listening to him the very moment I started making music alone. Since my Europe tour, I’ve had the opportunity to play alongside so many artists who have inspired me, like Jamie xx.”

Listen to “Whatchu Doin Later” above.

Before I Die is out 9/10 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.