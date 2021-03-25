Paul McCartney is in the process of rolling out McCartney III Imagined, a version of his 2020 album reworked by a handful of other artists. The latest preview of the release is a Beck remix of “Find My Way,” which takes the track in a funky new direction.

Beck spoke about the remix with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, saying of how it came together:

“He just sent me that particular tune, so I just went right into it. The way I work with remixes is I’ll take the vocal and then I’ll just start from scratch. I’ll just build a whole new song. And that particular song, I actually changed it from major to minor, so I had to do a little bit of altering, but I think it served the groove a bit. And also Paul did the album himself as well, playing on the instruments. So it’s sort of done in the spirit of the record that he made. I think that’s, that’s what is great about remixes is completely take liberties and take the song completely somewhere unexpected.”

He also talked about when he first met McCartney and the time they’ve spent together over the years, saying, “It was probably in the early 2000s. I think Nigel Godrich, who’s produced a few of my records, was doing a record with him. So I went to go hang out with them in the studio a few times and got to learn things they were working on that never came out. He’s a legend, and over the years we’ve hung out. We did a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame thing. Been up to the house before, he’s the greatest.”

Listen to Beck’s “Find My Way” remix above.

McCartney III Imagined is out 4/16 via Capitol Records. Pre-order it here.