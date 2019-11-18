Paul McCartney started his week by sharing a cryptic tweet, featuring photos of Philip Glass, Emma Stone, and Chuck Berry. Astute fans quickly figured out that “Glass-Stone-Berry” sure does sound a lot like Glastonbury, and they took that to mean that McCartney is confirming a headlining slot at the 2020 festival. Indeed, they were correct: It was announced this morning that the former Beatles leader will be headlining the UK festival.

The fest revealed the news this morning, to which McCartney responded, “Hey Glasto – excited to be part of your Anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer!” Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis also wrote, “IT’S REAL!! So excited.. Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true. There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary.” So far, the only other artist confirmed for Glastonbury in 2020 is another legend: Diana Ross.

Hey Glasto – excited to be part of your Anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer! https://t.co/31yA40Eb4d — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 18, 2019

IT’S REAL!! So excited.. Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true. There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary @ Glastonbury Festival https://t.co/soNWgJqoLU — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) November 18, 2019

McCartney is 77 years old now, and as the London Evening Standard notes, that will make McCartney the oldest headliner in the history of the festival. This is McCartney’s second time headlining the festival, as he previously did so in 2004.

Glastonbury will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020, and the festival is set to take place from June 24 to 28.

In other McCartney news, he’s apparently a big fan of Yesterday, the movie in which everybody has forgotten about The Beatles. McCartney said in a recent Billboard interview of watching the film, “[McCartney and his wife Nancy] were in the back row, giggling away, especially at all the mentions of ‘Paul McCartney.’ A couple of people in front of us spotted us, but everyone else was watching the film. We loved it.”