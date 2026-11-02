The Best Physical Media Releases Of October 2026

Streaming services are the primary way a lot of people consume their media of choice, whether that be music or TV shows or movies. Not everybody is on board, though, and some of those who are have started to tire of it. Regular price increases and limited streaming libraries have some consumers returning to physical media — vinyl, CDs, 4Ks — preferring objects they can hold and own over streaming options that can vanish at any time. Companies are more than happy to support this wave: Whatever you might be into, each month brings a slew of new releases that have something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite physical-media releases of October below.

Hole – Live Through This While often associated with the grunge scene that emerged out of Seattle in the late ’80s and early ’90s, Hole was in fact born of a different world. It began in Los Angeles, and though bandleader Courtney Love would marry Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain, the band’s punk and noise influences overlapped with the Seattle scene but were distinctly their own. There is not quite another band like Hole, and its legacy has only grown over the last few decades. Now, its iconic 1994 masterpiece Live Through This joins Interscope-Capitol’s Definitive Sound Series to give the band’s most beloved release the vinyl pressing it deserves. It’s the first-ever vinyl version of the album remastered from the original analog tapes, which were just recently rediscovered by founding member and guitarist Eric Erlandson. The release is limited to 3,000 numbered copies, and like the other titles in this series that we’ve praised, it comes in a sturdy box that looks fantastic on the shelf. And with Interscope’s audiophile-preferred One Step process, the record sounds even better than it looks. Get it here. The Complete Kubrick It. Is. Here. Now, first a disclaimer: I’m going to be writing a standalone piece on this next month, so I don’t want to exhaust all of my talking points in this blurb. And, if you tend to keep up with physical media, you already know that this is probably the most important, most exciting, and most essential physical release of the year. Full stop. So where some might have complained about the price point when it was first announced — ignoring the fact that Criterion provides numerous opportunities each year to get up to 50% off releases — the truth is that most sane people are grateful that the Criterion Collection is remastering incredible films so they look better than ever and housing them in thoughtful, gorgeous sets that can exist as objects outside of the art they hold. It feels borderline insulting and certainly reductive to call The Complete Kubrick functional decor, but that is undeniably one aspect of its appeal. But man, is this a stunning set once you get into it. The packaging was inspired by Kubrick’s own archives, and includes annotations from the director himself as well as tons of photos and documents from the making and release of the films. Even the typography is carefully considered, modeled after Kubrick’s own typewriters. It’s the kind of set that rewards the time you put into it, full of Easter eggs that are thrilling to discover. And of course, there are the films contained within. From the International Version of The Shining to the 4K restoration of Making The Shining to the first 4K restoration of Lolita, there is plenty here that looks better than ever and that fans and collectors have been waiting for. In the meantime, grab your copy of the set, because it is selling extremely well. Get it here.

Mariah Carey – Daydream 30th Anniversary Edition We all know Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas. But we’re here to remind you that she’s also the queen of most other months. And this is particularly true when she’s celebrating the anniversary of one of her most legendary albums — Daydream, which turns 31 this year and is getting a 30th anniversary reissue. Featuring some of her most beloved songs, including “One Sweet Day,” “Always Be My Baby,” and “Fantasy,” this is a crucial work that is worth celebrating, and this new set underscores that. Columbia and Legacy Recordings are offering up several options to experience the expanded Daydream universe. There is a terrific 3LP set that includes the original album, a rarities and remixes LP, and a 1995 live concert recorded at Madison Square Garden (don’t worry, Boyz II Men do show up) that is being pressed to vinyl for the first time. There’s also a single LP on pink vinyl from Amazon, CD and cassette versions, and an expanded streaming option. The 3LP set, tho, comes in a medium-sized box and features gold-colored vinyl, ensuring that the packaging matches the grandeur of the music. Get it here. The Beatles – Rubber Soul It’s become an annual tradition that this time of year, Beatlemaniacs and just regular old classic-rock fans can flock to their favorite record store or online platform and see what the Liverpool legends have offered up. In 2021, it was a definitive look at Let It Be, then in 2022 they did Revolver. In 2023, they revisited their iconic greatest-hits collections, and 2024 brought their early albums in mono. And then last year, they revamped Anthology. So it is with great pleasure that we dig into the treat that Beatles fans have to enjoy in 2026: a new special edition of their 1965 album Rubber Soul. Featuring a new mix from producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, plus a treasure trove of goodies for dedicated fans — including home demos and previously unreleased session recordings — the edition’s cream of the crop is a 5LP box set, which includes everything from art cards and posters to the new mix and rarities to the original mix of the album (all on 180-gram black vinyl) to a 7-inch of the non-album single “We Can Work It Out”/”Day Tripper” (what a single!). There is even an 88-page companion book. If you don’t want the massive version of the release, there are plenty of smaller options. You can get the box without the posters and art cards, you can get a CD version of the box, and you can get the album on single and double vinyl. Our favorite is an incredible-looking zoetrope vinyl of the new album mix. You can’t really go wrong when it comes to The Beatles, and Universal is really treating us on a regular basis with these special editions. Get it here.

The Frighteners A lot of people don’t know this, but before Peter Jackson made The Lord Of The Rings, he was actually best known for his horror films. You can really see the influence that period of his career had on him in the orcs and some of LotR‘s more ghoulish moments. But with a run that included Bad Taste, Meet The Feebles, and Dead Alive, Jackson’s New Zealand gross-out fantasias were dorm-room staples, and then The Frighteners felt like his first marriage of mainstream sensibilities with his horror roots. And it turns out, he can do Tim Burton — including a great Danny Elfman score — as well as the master himself. Arrow has put out a great 4K restoration of the underrated 1996 gem, complete with both the theatrical and director’s cut versions in 4K (from the original negative) and an open-matte version on Blu-ray. In true Arrow fashion, the book contains a few highlights, notably the original Peter Jackson introduction from the 1999 laserdisc and two American Cinematographer articles. There’s also a massive documentary on the making of the film, previously available on the laserdisc, that’s actually longer than the movie itself. It’s one of the most in-depth making-ofs you’ll ever see, and since the movie pushed the CGI of its time to the edge, it’s a fascinating artifact. As spooky season winds down, this is a film worthy of finding a new generation of fans. Get it here. The Blair Witch Project There are plenty of movies where we all remember when and where we saw them, but if you were around for the initial release of The Blair Witch Project, chances are you can recall the exact feeling of the moment, because nothing quite like it had existed before. Everyone remembers the viral marketing — the first of its kind — but as I recall, by opening weekend, most of us more or less knew that this wasn’t real footage. But it was that small doubt that burrowed its way into our imagination. Even so, watching it this month on Lionsgate Limited’s incredible new release, I was struck by how well the movie works outside of that context. It’s not about jump scares or big reveals; it’s about the hyper-real tension of not knowing how bad things might get, what’s happening in the dark or in the distance that you can barely hear, and how real the reactions of the three principal characters are. So yeah, this new release is essential. Packaged in a heavy-duty box, the set collects three versions of the film on filmmaker-approved restored Blu-ray. The 2024 theatrical and festival cuts are restored from original Hi8 tapes and 16mm film and are available in the US for the first time, and the set also includes the original-release version. And in Lionsgate Limited fashion, the book is a standout. It contains a stack of production notes that show just how scrappy the shoot had to be but how intentional every aspect of the film was despite the limited resources. It’s fascinating to flip through, while the discs are loaded with extras, including new interviews with the filmmakers and actors Joshua Leonard and Michael C. Williams, plus featurettes about the Blair Witch in other media and a tribute to cinematographer Neal Fredericks. Add to that plenty of legacy features and a cool little poster, and you have a release worthy of the great film. It’s hard to say what this century of horror would look like without The Blair Witch Project, but I’m sure it would be less cool and less creative. Get it here.

Little Shop Of Horrors As a child of HBO and VHS, I have few films as deeply ingrained in me as Little Shop Of Horrors. When you’re a kid, Steve Martin’s “Dentist!” is pretty much the funniest thing you’ve ever heard or seen, and it is the presence of John Candy, Bill Murray, and, of course, Rick Moranis that first gives you a sense of the extended comedy universe. But what you don’t really realize at the time is that Little Shop Of Horrors is one of the great musicals of our time, and that the musical numbers that stick with you for a lifetime aren’t necessarily the Broadway norm, but are, in fact, something truly special. It wasn’t until watching the new 4K restoration — which looks so good and makes the incredible sets and puppetry really pop — that I put together that this was an early work from the great Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, who would go on to do the music for the Disney musicals that essentially changed animated films forever, notably The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin. And watching the film, you can hear the same bones that made those musicals iconic in Little Shop Of Horrors, especially in the big ballads “Suddenly, Seymour” and “Somewhere That’s Green.” I also realized that the film’s director — Frank Oz — comes from the school of Henson, having directed Muppet movies and voiced iconic puppets like Miss Piggy, Yoda, and Cookie Monster. It’s a great-looking steelbook, complete with both the theatrical cut and the director’s cut of the film. Watching the latter, I had no idea how dark the original ending was, having grown up with the former. I’ll let you watch the film yourself to see what I mean — and I’m pretty sure you’ll be as blown away as I was by how well the film holds up, and how cool the wealth of special features is. Get it here. The National – Boxer We’ve long been fans of MoFi, which has been putting out elite editions of some of the best albums ever made. And its latest release is no different in terms of quality, but it does find the label wading into more contemporary territory for an album that deserves to be placed among the all-time greats. Limited to just 3,000 numbered copies, this version of arguably the best album from The National, Boxer, sounds better than the album ever has, as it is sourced from the original tapes and mastered by engineer Krieg Wunderlich for an audiophile presentation. It doesn’t come in the box that other MoFi releases have, but in a crisp, elegant gatefold. When people talk about no-skips albums, I would present this as one of the best examples, as nearly every song on it became either a live staple for decades to come or a fan favorite requested nightly. The National would go on to make albums that received bigger sales and wider acclaim, but I still think this is them at their most consistent and inspired, a young band realizing their true potential. Get it here.

Amy Winehouse – Back To Black I recently watched the Amy Winehouse documentary Amy, which won an Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2016, and while I thought I knew the bullet points of both her talent and the tragedy surrounding her life, I don’t think I really knew anything until I finished the film. It has put her music and career in a different light, changing the experience. But I think part of what’s amazing about Amy Winehouse is that her music works with or without that backstory. The songs are undeniable, the voice completely original. You could put this album on a spaceship and aliens would still get it. In honor of the 20th anniversary of Winehouse’s most beloved album, Back To Black, Republic/UMe is offering up a 3LP version loaded with bonus material, including unreleased demos, rare B-sides, and a live set from Paradiso, Amsterdam. Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi both contribute new liner notes, and the packaging features never-before-seen photos. And the music is all pressed on clear vinyl, turning this thoughtfully collected edition into something that feels worthy of the moment. Get it here. Mrs. Doubtfire/Dead Poets Society 4Ks Of the people who have died too young in my lifetime, Robin Williams is among the few who still make me sad to think about. No matter which of his performances you watch, he brings such vibrancy to it that it’s hard to imagine him being absent from our own reality. It is with this in mind, though, that I’m always so thankful for his films and performances. It’s not that I wish there were more of them, but more that I hope he fully grasped how much joy he brought to the world, and that he could know how deeply his absence is felt. Disney has released two of his most beloved movies, Mrs. Doubtfire and Dead Poets Society, as first-ever 4Ks, and it’s great to see both restored for a new generation. The former is delightfully demented, and though a few jokes may not have aged well, it is a movie made with no ill will in its heart and, in fact, shows a lot of love for the LGBTQ+ community. And it has to be said, the disc has one of the best menu screens I’ve ever seen, complete with a run-by fruiting. Dead Poets Society, on the other hand, has proven to be one of Williams’ most enduring works, frequently appearing among Letterboxd’s most-logged films. The film showcases just how well Williams’ humor and dramatic power work in conjunction with each other, something I don’t think people really expected at the time but that would go on to be a signature of many of his best roles. They are both canonical works, and these new versions look really great. Get it here and here.