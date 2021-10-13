Paul McCartney has been on a tear. Last week he confirmed a longtime rumor about The Beatles’ breakup. But he wasn’t done. During a recent interview with The New Yorker, McCartney gave his honest thoughts about another famous band, The Rolling Stones. “I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are,” he said. “I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.”

As for the band’s breakup, McCartney blamed it on John Lennon during an upcoming interview with BBC Radio 4 that was quoted by The Guardian. “I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny,” McCartney said. “I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said I am leaving the Beatles. Is that instigating the split, or not?” He added that John Lennon described his departure from The Beatles as “quite thrilling” and “rather like a divorce.”

In other news, McCartney recently shared his music video for “Find My Way” with Beck, which finds the two singers reliving Beatlemania. “Step back in time and onto the dancefloor,” McCartney wrote alongside the video.

You can read McCartney’s full profile with The New Yorker here.