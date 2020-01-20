Pearl Jam are aiming to bring ’90s grunge into the new decade: The band is releasing their eleventh studio album, Gigaton, later this year. Ahead of the record’s release, the band excited fans by unveiling the record’s entire tracklist.

Gigaton. Out March 27th. Which track are you most excited to hear? More info and pre-order: https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y pic.twitter.com/il6Zvb22bh — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 20, 2020

The last record released by the band was Lightning Bolt, which arrived in 2013. With the seven-year break between records, Gigaton was a long time in the making. Guitarist Mike McCready hopes the record will bring the band’s musical redemption. “Making this record was a long journey,” McCready said in a statement. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Ahead of releasing the tracklist, Pearl Jam announced an expansive tour to accompany the album’s release. Kicking off in Toronto, the Gigaton tour boasts 30 stops and comes to a close in Amsterdam.

Check out the Gigaton tracklist below.

1. “Who Ever Said”

2. “Superblood Wolfmoon”

3. “Dance of the Clairvoyants”

4. “Quick Escape”

5. “Alright”

6. “Seven O’Clock”

7. “Never Destination”

8. “Take The Long Way”

9. “Buckle Up”

10. “Come Then Goes”

11. “Retrograde”

12. “River Cross”

Gigaton is out 03/27 via Monkeywrench. Pre-order it here.