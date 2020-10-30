Perfume Genius released his acclaimed record Set My Heart On Fire Immediately back in March. While he can’t tour behind the effort, the singer has still managed to give breathtaking performances of his music on late-night television. Now for his set on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the singer took his music to the dusty Joshua Tree desert to sing “Jason” and “Nothing At All.”

Backed by a full band, which included Meg Duffy of Hand Habits on guitar, Perfume Genius made use of the outdoor stage during his performances. Like in much of his videos, the singer moved his body fluidly between his band and reflected his music’s heart-tugging emotions through earnest facial expressions.

Speaking to Uproxx upon his album’s release, Perfume Genius described the immediacy behind both his album title and its sound:

“It’s almost like a greediness for fuller feelings. The record is maybe a little more patient or more mature about that idea than I am as a person. That’s how writing is a lot, but there’s an immediacy to all of the songs. And that’s how I want my life to be right now. I want to know what’s going on. I want to feel and understand what I’m feeling. Or, be okay with neither of those things happening. I’m sick of reaching towards something or reaching towards a feeling or projecting. I just want it all soon. Or immediately.”

Watch Perfume Genius sing “Jason” and “Nothing At All” on Jimmy Kimmel Live above.

Set My Heart On Fire Immediately is out now via Matador. Get it here.