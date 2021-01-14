Perfume Genius had one of 2020’s finest albums with Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, and now he’s bringing it into 2021 in a new way: Today, he announced a remix album titled Immediately Remixes.

The album features contributions from Jaakko Eino Kaleivi, A.G. Cook, Jim-E Stack, Planningtorock, Jenny Hval, Initial Talk, Boy Harsher, Nídia, Danny L Harle, Westerman, Actress, Koreless, and Katie Dey. The project is described as “a companion album” to Set My Heart On Fire Immediately and Mike Hadreas says of it, “I’m very honored to have all these incredible musicians rework these songs. I felt personally remixed listening to their versions, hearing the spirit of my song completely transformed was very magical. Each one feels like a little portal to a f*cked up shared world.”

Alongside the news, Hadreas shared the Boy Harsher remix of “Your Body Changes Everything,” of which Boy Harsher’s Augustus Muller says, “This remix was a product of the darkest days of spring lockdown. The original, ‘Your Body Changes Everything,’ reminded me a lot of The Walker Brothers, and I focused on that vibe when picking sounds, while attempting to honor the initial feelings of lust and desire.”

Listen to “Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix)” above and check out the Immediately Remixes art and tracklist below.

1. “Whole Life (Jaakko Eino Kalevi Remix)”

2. “Describe (A.G Cook Remix)”

3. “Without You (Jim-E Stack Remix)”

4. “Jason (Planningtorock ‘Jason there’s no rush’ Remix)”

5. “Leave (Jenny Hval Remix)”

6. “On the Floor (Initial Talk Remix)”

7. “Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix)”

8. “Moonbend (Nídia Remix)”

9. “Just A Touch (Danny L Harle Remix)”

10. “Nothing At All (Westerman Rework)”

11. “One More Try (Actress Remix)”

12. “Some Dream (Koreless Remix)”

13. “Borrowed Light (Katie Dey Remix)”

Immediately Remixes is out 2/19 via Matador. Pre-order it here.