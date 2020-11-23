Pigman Does Pigman Things In Perfume Genius’ New ‘Some Dream’ Video

Mike Hadreas is often the focus of his Perfume Genius videos, but for his latest, he hands the reigns over to Pigman. The snouted character stars in the new “Some Dream” video, and in it, he works in a warehouse, comes across a burning house, and works a surprising twist in at the end.

Hadreas says of the single, “The song is about the sort of dream world I keep myself in, in order to write. Sometimes I wonder if there will be real world costs for staying there too long. I don’t want to pick my head up after a bunch of years go by and see a bunch of songs but nobody to love.”

Charles Grant, who directed the video alongside Hunter Ray Barker, also says of the clip, “I’ve loved Mike’s music for a long time. Marc LeBlanc is the star of the video — he plays the pigman. He’s an amazing actor and his performance in combination with how powerful and emotional Mike’s music is gave this whole project such amazing energy and spirit. Hunter and I are really grateful to have added to Mike’s creative world in a way that feels uniquely true to him, us and Marc all at once… We are all pigs.”

Watch the “Some Dream” video above and read our interview with Hadreas here.