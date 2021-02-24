This morning, Petey was one of the artists featured on Uproxx’s list of indie rockers to watch out for in 2021, and it turns out we didn’t need to wait long to see what he would do next: Today, he teamed up with Miya Folick for a new song and accompanying video, “Haircut.”

The synth-driven tune, which Petey and Folick co-wrote and recorded in Folick’s apartment, is a retrospective look back at the failed, spontaneous haircuts the pair have undergone. Furthermore, Folick really committed to the video, as she actually shaved her hair off for it. On the track, Folick joins Petey in his unique songwriting style: It seems like only a Petey song can reference both The Sims and Natalie Portman.

Petey (who has nearly 600k followers on TikTok thanks to his hilarious sketches, by the way) says of the track, “Haircut is a very fun song I wrote with my friend Miya about getting an extreme haircut and not wanting to talk about it. I hope you like it. it was really fun to make. We recorded it in Miya’s apartment.” Folick added, “Petey started this song and showed it to me. I immediately related. Just scroll through my feed to see a history of emotional haircuts. I really love the way it turned out. And it’s one of my mom’s favorite songs that I’ve made!”

Watch the “Haircut” video above.