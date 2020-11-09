Phil Collins and Orianne Cevey, his wife of nearly 16 years, ended their second marriage back in August. While the two parties were on the same page about the official split, there were disagreements when the time came to divide up property. Cevey, claiming that Collins promised a $33 million dollar Miami mansion, took matters into her own hands when she stormed the property with four armed guards last month. Now, Cevey is further defending her stake in the mansion.

In new documents filed in the case, according to TMZ, Cevey noted a deciding factor in ending their marriage — and it was Collins’ alleged poor hygiene. Cevey claims that when they rekindled their relationship back in 2015, Collins offered her an ultimatum. The singer reportedly promised a 50 percent stake in the property if she divorced her then husband. Cevey took Collins up on the offer, but reportedly claims things started to take a turn when the singer became increasingly secluded.

Cevey alleges that Collins lived in a “state of squalor,” refusing to brush his teeth and even shower for upwards of an entire year. According to Cevey, Collins’ hygiene was so unbearable that their sex life suffered as a result. “Philips stench became so pervasive that he became a hermit, refusing to interact personally with any people,” Cevey reportedly claimed.

