Another day, another instance of the Trump campaign feuding with a musician. Over the course of his campaign, the president has continuously found himself in hot water after playing unauthorized music at various rallies. This past August, Neil Young finally sued Trump after years of denying the president’s requests to use his music. Now, Phil Collins is the latest artist to take legal action against the president for the same reason.

Trump hosted a rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday. Just before the president took the stage, his campaign blasted Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight,” an ironic song to play at a large gathering during a time when there’s the threat of an airborne virus.

According to Consequence Of Sound, a representative from Collins’ team said they were immediately aware of Trump using the song: “Yes we are well aware of the Trump campaign’s use of this song and we have already issued a ‘cease and desist’ letter via our lawyers who continue to monitor the situation.”

Check out a news clip of the president playing “In The Air Tonight” at his Iowa rally above.

