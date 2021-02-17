Every now and then, The Late Late Show shares a web-exclusive segment called “Tweet Dreams,” in which a guest from a recent episode reads and responds to a series of tweets of people describing dreams they had about the celebrity. The show shared a new installment in the series today, and this time, it’s Phoebe Bridgers’ turn. It was a wild time that involved Bridgers doing a spoken word Avril Lavigne cover.

One of the tweets read, “I dreamt I was a support act for [Bridgers] – I did a spoken word recital of avril lavigne’s ‘complicated’. It did not go down well, but phoebe loved it.” Bridgers responded, “That is exactly what would happen. I love that song.” Then, with jazz bass edited in, Bridgers recited some of the song’s lyrics in a disjointed, poetic rhythm while waving her hands around for emphasis: “I see the way you’re acting like somebody else, makes me frustrated.” She then spoke about her relationship with that song, saying, “I can never get it out of my head: It sounds like she’s saying “fakiss” in that song, which I don’t think is a word. But like, ‘Never gonna find you fakiss.’ So, I need some intel on what word that is.”

Bridgers had some other fun reactions as well, including one to one of Bridgers’ own tweets, so check out the video above.