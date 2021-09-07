Bo Burnham’s latest comedy special, Inside, is one of 2021’s most beloved thanks to its songs. The soundtrack album is a hit, too, as Inside (The Songs) is the comedian’s first top-10 album. Phoebe Bridgers is a fan of one Inside song in particular, as it has become a regular part her “Reunion Tour” setlists.

Bridgers has performed three shows on the tour so far, and at each of them, she has covered “That Funny Feeling” (as setlist.fm notes), the Inside song that sounds the most like a Bridgers track. Indeed, Bridgers’ subdued rendition of the song is a natural fit in her set, and the comedic lyrics are a natural extension of Bridgers’ offbeat sense of humor.

Her first tour performance of that song (above) was in Chesterfield, Missouri on September 3, then she brought the track to Nashville on the 4th (for the concert she performed in lieu of the canceled Bonnaroo festival) and Louisville on the 5th. She and Burnham actually got to perform the song together at Largo in Los Angeles on August 4, too.

Meanwhile, fans looking to add Inside (The Songs) to their physical music collections will be able to do so soon, as CD and vinyl editions of the album are on the way.

Watch Bridgers perform “That Funny Feeling” at her tour-opening show above.