Phoebe Bridgers Appears To Have Just Called The Election With A Goo Goo Dolls Lyric

Aside from the future of the United States, a lot is riding on the results of this year’s election. Earlier today, Jason Isbell revealed that if Joe Biden beats Donald Trump in Georgia, he would release an album featuring covers of songs by artists from the state. Earlier this week, Phoebe Bridgers also promised that if Trump doesn’t win the election, she would cover a ’90s classic: “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls.

Since Bridgers made that vow, a Biden victory has appeared more and more likely, as it looks like he may earn electoral votes that were previously projected to go in Trump’s favor. Bridgers seems to be feeling confident about a Trump loss, as she has basically called the election via a callback to her Goo Goo Dolls tweet. She quote-tweeted her original tweet and added one of the track’s defining lyrics: “I just want you to know who I am…”

Goo Goo Dolls themselves (who recently released a holiday album) are looking forward to the cover, as they replied to Bridgers’ first tweet, “Can’t wait to hear it !!” Bridgers has actually already offered a preview of what her cover would sound like, as she performed about 20 seconds of the song in an Instagram Story video last month.

