Pasadena-based artist Charlie Hickey has a new EP coming out in February, Count The Stairs. The effort is produced by Marshall Vore, who got his collaborator Phoebe Bridgers to lend her vocals to the track “Ten Feet Tall.” Hickey shared a lo-fi visual for the song today, and Bridgers went above and beyond the role of backing vocalist by riding a scooter in the video.

Bridgers shared the track on Twitter and wrote, “very, very proud of this one.”

Hickey says of the song:

“‘Ten Feet Tall’ is sort of a different animal than any other song I’ve written. I was going to school at the time and was feeling quite alienated in this little world where everybody was instantly partying with their brand new best friends and fun came so naturally. I found solace in Marshall’s studio on the weekends. This was our first proper attempt at writing together and we were writing something really horrible. We were both kind of delirious and Marshall started singing the verse melody for the song as a joke, making fun of what we had been trying to write. But when I heard it, I said to him, ‘Wait, that’s the song that we’ve been trying to write.’ After that, we wrote the rest that night and recorded it the next day. We re-recorded it a few times before going back to what we did that day. I’ve never written or recorded a song like that since, and we weren’t sure it was even gonna come out but when I hear it back, it really serves as a time capsule of a very confusing/depressing but also very fruitful and fun time in my life!”

Listen to “Ten Feet Tall” above and find the Count The Stairs art and tracklist below.

1. “No Good At Lying”

2. “Count The Stairs”

3. “Two Haunted Houses”

4. “Seeing Things”

5. “Ten Feet Tall”

6. “Notre Dame”

Count The Stairs is out 2/26 via Charlie Hickey.