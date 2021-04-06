Phoebe Bridgers dropped her Copycat Killer EP — which features alternate, more string-focused arrangements of some Punisher songs — back in November. Save for some limited physical editions, the album was only available digitally, but now Bridgers is giving it a proper vinyl release, available starting May 14 via Dead Oceans.

Bridgers previously told Uproxx about the process making Punisher, saying, “So fun. I’ve been getting a pretty regular question of, were you afraid to put out your second record because there’s more pressure? I’m like, ‘F*ck no.’ I made the whole record knowing that people were going to hear it. And I made the first record being like, ‘I wonder if I’m going to have to get a day job after this.’ Mostly I just wanted it to be better than the first record, which I think it is. […] Lyrically better. I didn’t really want to be as dirge-y anymore. There are some dark songs, for sure, but I tried to get creative a little bit with the production. I just had more fun. I wanted to sound like an adult wrote it. I wrote a lot of Stranger In The Alps when I was still in my teens.”

Pre-order the vinyl edition of Copycat Killer here and stream the EP below.