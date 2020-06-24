Phoebe Bridgers Sang ‘I See You’ In Her Car On ‘The Late Late Show’

Last week, Phoebe Bridgers released her new album, Punisher, a day early, and now she has given fans another treat. She guested on last night’s The Late Late Show, and she gave James Corden a taste of his own “Carpool Karaoke” medicine by singing “I See You” in her car.

Donning her signature skeleton outfit, a bike helmet, and black sunglasses, Bridgers drove around and sang out the single as she drifted around corners and did donuts in a parking lot (although stock footage of professional drivers doing those stunts did the actual heavy lifting).

Before the performance, Bridgers took a few minutes to chat with Corden, and she explained why she decided to release Punisher early and not “push” it:

“I just had a couple people reach out and ask me if I was going to put out the record at all with the political climate, or even push it down the line, and I just feel like the subtext of that is waiting for people to forget about Black Lives Matter, or waiting for white people to be able to talk about themselves on the internet again, which I find insanely cringey and offensive. […] I think it really worked out and I hope that this movement goes on for as long as it takes, which I think is going to be a long time. I feel like it’s like Kony 2012 energy but over months and months, so it’s cool to see.”

Watch Bridgers on The Late Late Show above.