On multiple occasions in recent months, DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp has designated days where their waive the fees they collect from sales and pass that money on to artists. Today is one of those days, and to capitalize on that, Phoebe Bridgers has shared Inner Demos, which will go to benefit bail funds.

The three-track collection, which can only be listened to after purchase, features “voice memo” versions of “Garden Song” and “Kyoto,” and a “spire demo” of “I See You.” Although Bridgers didn’t mention specifically which organization this collection would benefit, it feels fair to assume she is talking about The Bail Project: Yesterday, all profits from her merch store went to benefit the organization. She also did a livestream for DIY yesterday, which also benefited The Bail Project.

Tomorrow (June 4) all profits from the merch store (including album pre-orders) will go to @bailproject.

This livestream will be a fundraiser for them as well. https://t.co/wrQTIwlOIx — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) June 3, 2020

Bridgers was also the subject of a recent Rolling Stone interview, and in the piece, she revealed that it might take a while for her to really know what her upcoming album, Punisher: “I won’t know, truly, what [this] record’s about until like, a year from now. It’s like when you go through a breakup and then five years later you’re like, ‘Oh, sh*t. That’s what was going on at that time.’”

Listen to Inner Demos above.