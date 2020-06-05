Phoebe Bridgers
Indie

Phoebe Bridgers Has Released An Intimate Demos Collection To Benefit Bail Funds

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

On multiple occasions in recent months, DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp has designated days where their waive the fees they collect from sales and pass that money on to artists. Today is one of those days, and to capitalize on that, Phoebe Bridgers has shared Inner Demos, which will go to benefit bail funds.

The three-track collection, which can only be listened to after purchase, features “voice memo” versions of “Garden Song” and “Kyoto,” and a “spire demo” of “I See You.” Although Bridgers didn’t mention specifically which organization this collection would benefit, it feels fair to assume she is talking about The Bail Project: Yesterday, all profits from her merch store went to benefit the organization. She also did a livestream for DIY yesterday, which also benefited The Bail Project.

Bridgers was also the subject of a recent Rolling Stone interview, and in the piece, she revealed that it might take a while for her to really know what her upcoming album, Punisher: “I won’t know, truly, what [this] record’s about until like, a year from now. It’s like when you go through a breakup and then five years later you’re like, ‘Oh, sh*t. That’s what was going on at that time.’”

Listen to Inner Demos above.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Albums Of May 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×