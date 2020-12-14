Cyndi Lauper usually hosts an annual benefit concert called Home For The Holidays that benefits True Colors United, an organization that “implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people.” Unsurprisingly, though, the event was substantially different this year in that it was a virtual show instead of an IRL concert spectacular. That doesn’t seem to have had an impact on the quality of the performance roster, though, as Lauper still roped a bunch of quality performers into making appearances.

So excited to announce the line-up for my 10th Annual "Home for the Holidays" concert benefitting @TrueColorsUnite. Click here to learn more: https://t.co/nOfbwGZqKV pic.twitter.com/ppboGzr1AT — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) December 7, 2020

Phoebe Bridgers was one of the highlights, who, along with collaborator Marshall Vore, performed a cover of McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song.” A cover of the track was Bridgers’ annual holiday single in 2018, and she said of it at the time, “The first time I heard this song it hit me like a ton of bricks. A lot of McCarthy Trenching songs do that.”

Elsewhere during the livestream, Dolly Parton performed “Christmas Is,” Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell sang their duet “The Problem,” Brittany Howard performed a full-band rendition of “Georgia,” and Brandi Carlile busted out a cover of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.” Some other folks made brief, non-performing appearances as well, like Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, and Sharon Osbourne.

Watch the full livestream above, with Bridgers at 24:56 into the video, Parton at 45:41, Carlile at 48:07, Shires and Isbell at 1:11:22, and Howard at 1:15:45.