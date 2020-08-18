Phoebe Bridgers (who celebrated her 26th birthday yesterday) was forced to get creative with performing during the pandemic, and she did so with a “world tour” that consisted of performances from various “venues” around her home. She actually managed to sneak in an in-person performance right before the coronavirus shut everything down.

She participated Versus Creative‘s “50on50” series, which has performers play for small audiences in large venues. Bridgers played her show at a mostly empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in March, performing “ICU” and “Halloween.”

Nate Auerbach, partner at Versus Creative and co-producer of 50on50 with the LA Memorial Coliseum, told The Fader, “For 50on50, we aim to work with artists who we feel should be playing stadiums. As an LA native, Phoebe Bridgers is the kind of artist that we want to see perform a hometown show for a packed Coliseum someday. I could not think of a better artist to launch this new series with us. We were so lucky to have filmed this right before everything locked down. For the people there, it was their first time hearing Phoebe’s new music, and probably their last time seeing a live show for a very long time.”

Watch Bridgers’ performance above.