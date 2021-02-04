Over the years, Evan Rachel Wood has spoken out about being a victim of abuse, and a few days ago, she alleged that Marilyn Manson, with whom she used to be in a relationship, was her abuser. In the days since, the fallout has been swift: Manson’s label dropped him, he was cut from multiple TV shows, and he has been condemned by people like Trent Reznor. Now Phoebe Bridgers has spoken out, detailing an experience she had years ago.

Today, Bridgers wrote on Twitter, “I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the ‘r*pe room,’ I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward.” She added in another tweet, “The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f*cking pathetic.”

Manson addressed Wood’s allegations a few days ago, writing in a statement, “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality… My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”