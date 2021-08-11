There’s nothing Phoebe Bridgers can’t do. Today, the indie superstar unveiled a cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” her contribution to The Metallica Blacklist, a covers album that will be out this fall. With features from other artists as disparate as Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent and Jason Isbell, and many more, the wide-reaching project is meant to pay homage to the iconic metal band’s first album. It’s also a charity project, with each artist who shared a cover selecting a charity that a portion of the album’s sales will go toward.
Bridgers described her cover saying it “almost sounds baroque” in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. She also had more to say about her relationship with the band:
I’ve always been a big Metallica fan. I think it’s funny, my intro to them was probably way later than so many people who have always loved them. But when I was a teenager, I went to Outside Lands, and I definitely knew Metallica songs from video games and stuff, but I went to Outside Lands and saw their set and was like, “This is a rock band. It’s kind of a gateway to metal because they’re so hooky and you can hold onto so much of it and it actually can get stuck in your head. So that’s what I’ve always loved about Metallica is that they don’t shy away from a great hook.