There’s nothing Phoebe Bridgers can’t do. Today, the indie superstar unveiled a cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” her contribution to The Metallica Blacklist, a covers album that will be out this fall. With features from other artists as disparate as Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent and Jason Isbell, and many more, the wide-reaching project is meant to pay homage to the iconic metal band’s first album. It’s also a charity project, with each artist who shared a cover selecting a charity that a portion of the album’s sales will go toward.

Bridgers described her cover saying it “almost sounds baroque” in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. She also had more to say about her relationship with the band: