Phoebe Bridgers’ Neighbors Are Annoyed With Her At-Home Performances

Some musicians reach a point of notoriety in their career where they can guest on talk shows just for an interview segment and not even perform. Deservedly, Phoebe Bridgers is at this stage now and she chatted with Seth Meyers on Late Night yesterday. During the conversation, Bridgers noted that the slew of at-home performances she has given during the pandemic is starting to wear on at least one of her neighbors.

At one point, Bridgers was talking about Punisher and concluded, “Weirdly, I think looking back, I’ll remember the record more from when I released it than when I wrote it. It actually kind of does remind me of isolation, I think because I’ve played the songs so much in my bedroom.” Meyers then asked if her neighbors are annoyed with her over these at-home performances despite the album’s success, and Bridgers answered:

“I have one cool neighbor, Michael, who says ‘what’s up’ to me and knows that I have a real job, but there’s one neighbor that tells me to shut up and then my next next door neighbor plays slap bass, so I feel like I’m suffering from his slap bass, like my acoustic guitar whispering after a whole day of slap bass is just too much.”

Watch the full interview above.