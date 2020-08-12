Since releasing her stunning sophomore record Punisher in June, Phoebe Bridgers has found creative ways to stay engaged with fans. In April, the singer cleverly performed “Kyoto” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! from her bathroom and Wednesday, the singer returned to the bathtub to chat with fellow musician Fenne Lily in an Instagram live session. The two discussed everything from their careers to their personal lives, and Bridgers even revealed one of her more embarrassing stories: Bridgers recalled the time she accidentally pooped her pants on stage.

In their chat, Bridgers and Lily reminisced on the good ol’ days of playing shows before the pandemic wiped out the live music industry. Bridgers said she took a lot of her “bad” shows for granted, especially the times she played in dingy bars and was merely concerned about the filth rather than the hundreds of bodies packed tightly together with little ventilation. But the singer then remembered a particularly traumatic live performance, one she does not wish to relive:

“I had food poisoning and the label was like, ‘Well, if you’re sick, that’s fine, but it’s really cool you got booked.’ They didn’t put pressure on me, I was just trying to underplay how sick I was. I was like, ‘I’m fine,’ and I was sweating. Then I got on stage and three songs in…”

Bridgers assured the singer “it was only a little bit” and she had been wearing a long dress at the time. Thankfully, no one else but Bridgers herself had noticed. “It wasn’t like a f*cking destroyed myself,” Bridgers laughed.

Watch a clip of Phoebe retelling the story above.

Punisher is out now via Dead Oceans. Get it here.