Getty Image
Indie

Phoebe Bridgers’ New ‘Spotify Singles’ Features A John Prine Cover And A Jackson Browne Collaboration

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Over the past few years, Phoebe Bridgers has convinced Jackson Browne to become a part of her extended universe (although Phoebe Bridgers is a horse very clearly worth hitching your cart to). In 2018, Browne backed Bridgers on her cover of “Christmas Song,” and a few weeks ago, he participated in her virtual Tibet House performance of “Kyoto.” Now Bridgers has busted out a new Spotify Singles release, and it once again features Browne backing Bridgers on “Kyoto.”

As is tradition, these Spotify Singles release usually also include a cover, and for hers, Bridgers went with John Prine’s “Summers End.” Bridgers previously covered the song in April 2020 during a livestream performance and said while introducing the song, “He’s one of the most important people on the planet to me. I was lucky enough to see him a couple times. This is from his last record, it’s one of my favorite songs ever.” A couple months later, she performed the song again for SiriusXMU Sessions.

Bridgers previously participated in Spotify Singles in 2018, when she shared a rendition of “Scott Street” as well as a cover of The Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love.”

Listen to Bridgers and Browne’s rendition of “Kyoto” and Bridgers’ Prine cover below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×