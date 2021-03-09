Over the past few years, Phoebe Bridgers has convinced Jackson Browne to become a part of her extended universe (although Phoebe Bridgers is a horse very clearly worth hitching your cart to). In 2018, Browne backed Bridgers on her cover of “Christmas Song,” and a few weeks ago, he participated in her virtual Tibet House performance of “Kyoto.” Now Bridgers has busted out a new Spotify Singles release, and it once again features Browne backing Bridgers on “Kyoto.”

As is tradition, these Spotify Singles release usually also include a cover, and for hers, Bridgers went with John Prine’s “Summers End.” Bridgers previously covered the song in April 2020 during a livestream performance and said while introducing the song, “He’s one of the most important people on the planet to me. I was lucky enough to see him a couple times. This is from his last record, it’s one of my favorite songs ever.” A couple months later, she performed the song again for SiriusXMU Sessions.

Bridgers previously participated in Spotify Singles in 2018, when she shared a rendition of “Scott Street” as well as a cover of The Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love.”

Listen to Bridgers and Browne’s rendition of “Kyoto” and Bridgers’ Prine cover below.