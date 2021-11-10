As part of her album re-recordings, Taylor Swift has been including new versions of songs that were written during the time of the relevant album. One of those from Red (Taylor’s Version) is “Nothing New,” which features Phoebe Bridgers. Now, Bridgers has revealed that for her, recording the song was an emotional experience.

Bridgers told Billboard about working on the Swift song for an October feature on her Saddest Factory Records label. Those quotes didn’t make the feature, but the publication shared them today. Bridgers notes that she was so moved while recording the song that she got teary-eyed:

“It’s just been a dream. I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out, because I got teary recording it. I just couldn’t be more excited. […] I think that she is an incredible businessperson and an incredible writer. What she’s been able to build just from writing adeptly from a young age is insane.”

Of Swift re-recording her albums in general, Bridgers said, “It’s really inspiring for me and a lot of musicians. I think a lot of people make a couple of records [and are] like, ‘Oh wow, I hit the top, I’m great now,’ and the fact that she just has always wanted more from the world — like, “No, no, no, f*ck you, I’m going to make it again, I’m going to make it better, and it’s going to belong to me’ — is the coolest.”

Red (Taylor’s Version) is out 11/19 via Republic. Pre-order it here.