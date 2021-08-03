The Killers aren’t usually a group that has a ton of features on their albums, but there’s at least one on the upcoming effort, Pressure Machine. The band shared the album tracklist yesterday, which revealed that Phoebe Bridgers guests on the song “Runaway Horses.”

11 days to go. 11 tracks on the record. Coincidence? pic.twitter.com/PvkMAghk86 — The Killers (@thekillers) August 2, 2021

Attentive fans have known about this Bridgers appearance for weeks now: When the album was initially announced, some pre-order pages included a mention of Bridgers being featured on the album. That cat was seemingly let out of the bag earlier than intended, though, as those pages were quickly updated to remove that information.

Bridgers has a bit of a pre-existing relationship with the band: Around this time last year, Bridgers and Flowers had a conversation for Interview Magazine. A year before that, Bridgers and Conor Oberst (collectively known as Better Oblivion Community Center) covered The Killers’ “Human.”

Drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. previously said of the upcoming album, “We were discussing [Flowers] moving to [Nephi, Utah] as a kid and being stuck in the middle of nowhere, and during COVID-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere.” Flowers added, “I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with, many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”

Pressure Machine is out 8/13 via Island Records. Pre-order it here.