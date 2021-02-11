While Phoebe Bridgers may have assumed her guitar-smashing moment on her recent Saturday Night Live performance would receive a big reaction, she may not have thought it would carry on for so long. For the past few days, the singer has seen a lingering mixed response to her SNL set, with some showing support for the highlight moment and others, like David Crosby, denouncing her for it. During a recent appearance on CNN, Phoebe spoke about the guitar-smashing moment and what it meant to her.

me @ david crosbyhttps://t.co/r8Dn4GVSmy — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 11, 2021

“I’ve always wanted to do it, and when I mentioned it to the show, they built me this whole monitor that would look like it was exploding even if I wasn’t hitting it that hard,” she said CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. “So yeah, [it was] just a bucket list thing.”

Regardless of the response from others, Phoebe seems happy and satisfied that she was able to cross off an item from the bucket list. Hours after the CNN interview, the singer took another shot at Crosby in a post to Twitter where she shared a link to Mariah Carey’s 2007 video for “Obsessed” with the caption, “me @ david crosby.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she elaborated on her recent comments against Marilyn Manson. “I think it’s very funny that Marilyn Manson’s label decided to drop him right when the story went public, and people have just known about it for so long,” she said. “I find that very annoying. I think it’s a lot of performative activism, basically. I think people should take more responsibility internally. It doesn’t matter how many people know about it. You should look into people like you’re the FBI.” She added, “But when people make people money it’s really hard to walk away from that. But I think more people should.”

You can watch her full 14-minute appearance on CNN here.