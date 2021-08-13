Indie

TikTok Wunderkind PinkPantheress Releases Ultra-Catchy New Single, ‘Just For Me’

If you spend much time on TikTok, you’ll no doubt be familiar with the pop stylings of London DIY performer PinkPantheress. Just signed to Parlophone, the 20-year-old has garnered more than half a million plays for the super-catchy “Break It Off” and has seen a similar amount of success for “Pain.” Now, she’s got a new one for us to listen to: “Just For Me.” Produced by Mura Masa, “Just For Me” is a hyper-quick pop bop, complete with delicate guitar strums and, of course, PinkPantheress’ helium-high vocals.

“‘Just For Me’ is a song based around unhealthy obsession and is almost a part two to ‘Pain.'”

At the moment, PinkPantheress remains a largely anonymous pop breakout; according to a few interviews she’s done, the songs she’s released were written in her college dorm in London (“I have my uni work to do, and I didn’t have the luxury of a recording studio or ‘creative me-time,'” she’s said). Aesthetically, PinkPantheress draws significant influence from Lily Allen, ’90s and ’00s pop and punk acts, and K-pop. “A lot of my melody choices are from pop-punk bands like Blink-182 and Good Charlotte,” she recently told Dazed. “Some of the more complex melodies derive from early Panic! At The Disco, the beat choices are inspired by a lot of K-pop, Linkin Park, Frou Frou, and British dance music.”

Listen to “Break It Off” above.

