If you spend much time on TikTok, you’ll no doubt be familiar with the pop stylings of London DIY performer PinkPantheress. Just signed to Parlophone, the 20-year-old has garnered more than half a million plays for the super-catchy “Break It Off” and has seen a similar amount of success for “Pain.” Now, she’s got a new one for us to listen to: “Just For Me.” Produced by Mura Masa, “Just For Me” is a hyper-quick pop bop, complete with delicate guitar strums and, of course, PinkPantheress’ helium-high vocals.

“‘Just For Me’ is a song based around unhealthy obsession and is almost a part two to ‘Pain.'”

At the moment, PinkPantheress remains a largely anonymous pop breakout; according to a few interviews she’s done, the songs she’s released were written in her college dorm in London (“I have my uni work to do, and I didn’t have the luxury of a recording studio or ‘creative me-time,'” she’s said). Aesthetically, PinkPantheress draws significant influence from Lily Allen, ’90s and ’00s pop and punk acts, and K-pop. “A lot of my melody choices are from pop-punk bands like Blink-182 and Good Charlotte,” she recently told Dazed. “Some of the more complex melodies derive from early Panic! At The Disco, the beat choices are inspired by a lot of K-pop, Linkin Park, Frou Frou, and British dance music.”

Listen to “Break It Off” above.

PinkPantheress is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.