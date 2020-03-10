Porter Robinson hasn’t released an album since his 2015 LP Worlds, but he’s is getting closer to unveiling his next project, Nurture. While Nurture doesn’t yet have a firm release date, Robinson continues to tease the project with the feel-good tune “Something Comforting.”

Following Nuture‘s lead single “Get Your Wish,” “Something Comforting” offers melancholic introspection. On the dynamic track, Robinson sways between heavily layered production and subdued instrumentation. The song’s hook was the first part of the track Porter wrote and it features wonky synths melted together with mixed vocals.

In a statement, Robinson explained he began writing “Something Comforting” at the height of his creative struggle:

“I went through a pretty intense creative struggle and depression in the years 2015-2016… I was trying for hundreds of hours a week to make something new and trying so many new ideas, and just feeling unhappy with everything, feeling really, really critical of everything that I was doing, and just feeling like nothing was good enough, and just at the absolute creative low point. And I was really beginning to question whether or not I would ever be able to make music again. And that was a very scary thought to me.”

Listen to “Something Comforting” above.