Today is Indigenous Peoples Day, and to honor the occasion, Oregon-based indie rockers Portugal The Man partnered with a member of the Umatilla Tribe in Northeastern Oregon, Acosia Red Elk, to help inspire their audience pay attention. “Our friend and PTM Foundation Community Advisory Board member Josué Rivas was telling us about his friend, Acosia Red Elk, who is practiced in the art of movement and sound and how it heals the body,” said Zachary Carothers of Portugal The Man. “We then got to hear, see and experience her and her work firsthand and were blown away. Acosia Red Elk is an incredible person and we are really honored that we get to help tell her story this year for Indigenous Peoples Day.”

Along with the Portugal The Man Foundation, the band is sharing a short film called Movement Is Medicine that features Acosia Red Elk, and was created in partnership with directors Josué Rivas and Aaron Brown. They’re also sharing a new edition of their “Water Is Life” Grant Program Tee that features Acosia Red Elk, and 100% of the proceeds from the sale will support their foundation’s Water Is Life grant program. Past grant recipients include DigDeep’s Navajo Water Project and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs in Portugal. The Man’s home state of Oregon.

Check out the short video above and pick up a shirt right here.