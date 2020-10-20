Shortly after Tom Petty’s death in 2017, the beloved musician’s estate organized the Tom Petty Birthday Bash festival in his hometown of Gainesville, FL. The event was so successful that Petty’s estate decided to make the festival an annual occurrence. This year, due to the impossibility of live music events, Tom Petty’s 70th Birthday Bash will go virtual and invite popular artists like Post Malone and Stevie Nicks to offer tribute appearances to the singer.

Along with Malone and Nicks, other big-name artists slated to show up on October 23 include Brandi Carlile, The Flaming Lips, Foo Fighters, Gary Clark Jr., Margo Price, Spoon, Lenny Kravitz, Eddie Vedder, Rick Ruben, and many more. Taking place over the span of five hours, the Birthday Bash will also feature heartfelt testimonials from some of Petty’s musician friends and fans.

On top of paying tribute to the iconic singer, the Birthday Bash festival will raise awareness for the National Independent Venue Associations’ Save Our Stages bill, which would secure relief funding for venues across the country. The event will similarly focus on the organizations Arts In Medicine, which benefits the Gainesville community and beyond, Digitunity, an initiative working to ensure everyone has the technology they need, and MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable fund that offers donations to struggling musicians.

The virtual festival kicks of 10/23 at 7 p.m. ET. Tune in here and check out the full lineup above.

