Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Music Festival was slated to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year with an eclectic lineup of artists like Kacey Musgraves, The Strokes, Bad Bunny, and even a rare performance from Pavement. But, due to the pandemic, the festival rescheduled twice and organizers were forced to cancel the festival’s debut in LA this summer. To suffice, the festival has decided to begin streaming full sets by some of its notable past performers.

Titled Live & Relive Primavera, the festival will begin streaming Thursday and continue throughout the weekend. Some of the performances airing include Sharon Van Etten’s 2014 set, Angel Olsen’s 2017 appearance, Blur’s 2013 reunion, Jamie xx’s 2017 performance, and Christine And The Queens’ set from last year’s festival.

Sharing the livestream schedule to social media, Primavera Sound said the festival would be taking place this weekend, if not for the pandemic: “Today we should be dancing together in Parc del Forum, so we deserve a celebration!” the festival wrote. “Join us this weekend on PS Life and stream some shows we really love from the history of our festival.”

Primavera Sound’s Live & Relive Primavera livestream arrives shortly after the festival confirmed the first wave of artists for their 2021 iteration. Next year’s lineup so far includes Gorillaz, Tame Impala, 100 Gecs, and more.

Check out Primavera Sound’s full streaming schedule above.

