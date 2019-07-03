Sarah Knoll

For their second LP, Prince Daddy And The Hyena dropped acid and… had a bad time. Cosmic Thrill Seekers is a three-act concept record that takes cues in equal parts from the grand scope of My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade and Green Day’s American Idiot, while also channeling the best parts of Jeff Rosenstock and other indie punks of today. The record revels in the fallout after said acid trip, manic self-destruction, bottoming-out and recovering, and then slipping again (not heavy at all!).

To celebrate the release of the 14-track opus that quickly turns to one of the wildest rides of the year, vocalist/guitarist Kory Gregory sat down for the latest Indie Mixtape 20 to talk mental health, Taco Bell, and Billie Joe Armstrong.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Loud, quiet, fast, slow

Years from now, how do you hope people will remember your work?

Years!? Damn, at that point I’d be eternally grateful if anyone remembered we even existed at all.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Our rowdiest shows are probably Boston and Philly and New York. I don’t think I have a favorite. I’ll probably have an answer for you after I go to Europe for the first time this fall.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Billie Joe [Armstrong], realistically. If you’re in a band and this isn’t your answer to this question, you’re probably lying.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

P Daddy is definitely a quantity over quality band as far as food. Probably drunk after a show in Taco Bell parking lot, to be honest.