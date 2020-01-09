There has been no shortage of tributes to Prince since his passing, and rightfully so. Now, the legendary musician is about to be honored again, this time by the Recording Academy: A special tribute concert, “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince,” is set to go down on January 28 (two days after this year’s Grammys).

The lineup will include Foo Fighters; St. Vincent; Beck; Common; HER; Earth, Wind & Fire; Mavis Staples; Coldplay’s Chris Martin; Gary Clark, Jr.; and Juanes. The performance is set to be broadcast in April, presumably around the fourth anniversary of Prince’s death, which happened on April 21, 2016.

Additionally, the show will feature several of Prince’s former collaborators, including his old band The Revolution, Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles (for whom Prince wrote “Manic Monday”), and the Prince-created band Morris Day And The Time. Former Prince percussionist Sheila E will be the show’s musical director, alongside Prince associates Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich told Rolling Stone that the performance will cover different eras from Prince’s career, “with biographical segments interspersed between the musical performances. He also said the setlist will feature both hits and deep cuts, adding,”There are times when we will try and suggest to an artist that their choice might not be the best choice, but ultimately we will go with what their instincts are.”

Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan said of the show, “Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness — regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time. With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy.”

