Prince Will Have To Beat Mister Rogers To Win A Grammy In 2021

There’s not much overlap between the intended audiences of Fred Rogers (aka Mister Rogers) and Prince. The former was presented to appeal to young children learning about the world they live in, while the latter’s work was made for anybody who wants sexed-up pop/funk/R&B/rock. What the two deceased figures do have in common, though, is that they both remain beloved by millions of fans, they’re both celebrated musicians, and somehow, they’re both nominated in the same category at the 2021 Grammys.

Prince and Rogers each have a posthumous release headlining the Best Historical Album category, as Prince’s 1999 Super Deluxe Edition and Rogers’ It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers are both nominated. They’re not the most likely opponents and it’s improbable that either of them ever suspected they’d one day compete for the same award, which makes this all the more fun. Prince and Rogers aren’t the only ones vying for the prize, though, as they are also up against Celebrated, 1895-1896 by Unique Quartette, Hittin’ The Ramp: The Early Years (1936 — 1943) by Nat King Cole, Souvenir by Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark, and Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions by Béla Fleck.

If Rogers pulls out the win, this wouldn’t be his first Grammy victory. That came in in 2006 (after his death in 2003) when Songs From The Neighborhood: The Music Of Mister Rogers won the Grammy for Best Musical Album For Children. Prince, meanwhile, has won 7 of his 38 total Grammy nominations.

Find the full list of 2021 Grammy nominations here.