Step Aside Fleetwood Mac, Queen’s Music Is Now Available On TikTok

With several musicians experiencing breakout moments on TikTok, artists are starting to realize that they shouldn’t overlook the platform. Recently, Fleetwood Mac was catapulted back into the limelight when a TikTok went viral featuring their 1977 song “Dreams” — it even caused Rumours to return to the Billboard 200 albums chart. But Fleetwood Mac isn’t the only veteran act to share their music on the platform as Queen just announced their catalog will now be made available.

Fans will have ten of Queen’s classic hits at their disposal on TikTok. The songs made available on the app include “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “We Will Rock You,” “Under Pressure,” “We Are The Champions,” “I Want To Break Free,” and more.

To commemorate the official arrival of their music, Queen created their own account and launched the new dance challenge #SingWithQueen. In the challenge, fans are urged to keep up with Freddie Mercury’s vocals as he gives a call-and-response melody at Queen’s iconic 1985 Live Aid concert.

The move to include Queen’s music arrives after Sony secured a massive deal with the streaming platform. Now, Sony musicians like Beyonce, Travis Scott, and more will have their music on the platform. The influx of available songs marks a major turn for TikTok, which narrowly avoided being banned by the Trump administration this summer.